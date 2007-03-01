King Mohammed and wife welcome a baby daughter

1 MARCH 2007



King Mohammed was glowing with pride when he presented his new baby daughter, Princess Lalla Khadija, to the world this week. With a broad smile on his face, the Moroccan sovereign showed off the newest addition to his family at a special photocall in the capital city of Rabat on Wednesday.



Little Khadija, who is the second child of King Mohammed and his wife Princess Lalla Salma, was born earlier in the day. A salute of 21 cannon shots boomed out over the skyline shortly after 8pm, announcing the little girl's arrival to the people of the city.



New father Mohammed, who is known for his informal approach, was casually dressed in traditional Moroccan robes when he met waiting photographers with the baby girl cradled tenderly in his arms. The infant is a little sister for Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, the couple's first born, who arrived in May 2003.



While new mum Lalla Salma didn't take part in the photocall, palace spokesman Chakib Laroussi gave assurances that both she and the new arrival are in perfect health.