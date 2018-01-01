The British teenager came third in the poll, pipping some of the world's most famous women to the ranking. Kimberly Stewart and Carmen Electra were the only two contenders who managed to outdo her Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Beatrice outranks Tinseltown stars in 'most eligible' poll

2 MARCH 2007



Princess Beatrice's beau Dave Clarke is clearly enamoured of his royal girlfriend, having jetted out to the Alps - where she was holidaying - in order that they could be together on St Valentine's Day.



The 24-year-old marketing executive isn't the only one who's fallen under her spell, though. The Duchess of York's elder daughter has beaten off the challenge of silver screen beauties like Keira Knightley and Scarlett Johansson in a ranking of the world's most eligible young ladies.



Eighteen-year-old Beatrice came third in the FHM magazine poll, outranking a roll-call of the biggest names in showbiz.



The number one spot went to Rod Stewart's model daughter Kimberly, while former Baywatch star Carmen Electra was second. Then came Beatrice, followed by Girls Aloud bombshell Sarah Harding and Tinseltown favourites Scarlett Johansson and Lindsay Lohan. Filling out the top ten were tennis player Maria Sharapova, socialite Paris Hilton, glamour model Keeley Hazell and Pirates Of The Caribbean actress Keira Knightley.