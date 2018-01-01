Pregnant and barefoot Maxima is stylish self in Istanbul

Princess Maxima of the Netherlands, her shoes removed in line with tradition, gave mums-to-be everywhere a lesson in style when she toured Istanbul's Blue Mosque on Thursday.



The Argentine-born royal, who is renowned for her flamboyant hats and stylish take on the latest fashions, had accessorised her smart, wool-weave dress-and-coat ensemble with a wide-brimmed orange titfer and matching gloves. Looking a picture of health, the princess - who is expecting her third child in late April - is currently accompanying her husband Prince Willem-Alexander and mother in law Queen Beatrix on a four-day tour of Turkey.



Other highlights from the day included a visit to Istanbul's Grand Bazaar and a trip on the Bosphorus river. Also on the itinerary before the royal party leaves on Friday are the Istanbul Modern Museum and a meeting with Dutch and Turkish youngsters.