Prince Charles, pictured leaving the hospital, has apparently planned his official engagements for the next few weeks in and around London so that he can be near his wife as she recuperates

Prince Charles visits Camilla in hospital

6 MARCH 2007



The Prince of Wales has visited the Duchess of Cornwall in hospital following her operation. He arrived at the King Edward VII facility in central London on Monday afternoon to visit his wife, who was admitted to the exclusive private clinic on Sunday evening for a hysterectomy.



A spokesman for Clarence House said that the Duchess, whose other visitors have included daughter Laura Lopes, was "recovering well". The 59-year-old is in safe hands at the hospital which is used by senior members of the royal family - including the Queen who had a knee operation there in 2003.



She is expected to stay in hospital for four days following the routine operation, before resting at home for six weeks. Surgery of this kind is fairly common, with one in five women undergoing the operation before the age of 60.