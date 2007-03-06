Norwegian royals take in the drama at snowboard final

Keen sportsman Crown Prince Haakon has made no secret of his passion for outdoor sports and energetic pastimes, and so it came as little surprise that he was spotted spectating at a snowboarding competition at the weekend.



Accompanied by Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children, ten-year-old Marius, Princess Ingrid, three, and Prince Sverre Magnus, one, the family watched from the sidelines as the talented snowboarders took to the half-pipe ramp in the Arctic Challenge competition.



Seen by many aficionados as the premiere snowboarding competition, the annual event is held on the outskirts of Oslo and attracts the cream of boarding talent. Attending the final on Saturday, the family seemed to be relishing the drama, with Mette-Marit pointing out the champs to Sverre Magnus while Haakon explained the competition to Marius.



The Norwegian royals are no stranger to winter sports, regularly taking to the pistes as a family and enjoying skiing holidays in resorts such as Lillehammer in Norway. Haakon and his sister Princess Martha-Louise are both accomplished skiiers while their mother Queen Sonja is a trained ski instructor.