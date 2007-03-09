Gymnastic outings for Princess Mary and Prince Charles

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was on hand to offer some steadying support to youngsters at a play-centre this week. The mum-of-one, who is expecting her second child in May, proved an encouraging presence as one little girl attempted to walk across a beam.



With less than two months to go until the birth, the Aussie-born princess remains as energetic as ever with her royal commitments and there's no doubting her popularity with her youngest fans. The 35-year-old was delighted when children presented her with home-made gifts and posies as she arrived at the suburban kids' centre in Aarhus, Denmark's second largest city.



She wasn't the only royal to experience some gymnastic feats. Prince Charles was given an impressive, acrobatic demonstration as he visited Robert Clark Comprehensive school in Dagenham, east London, on the outskirts of the capital on Thursday. As well as witnessing somersaults and dance routines, Charles also sat in on a history and chemistry lesson.



Before leaving he was presented with a huge bouquet of white flowers for the Duchess of Cornwall by head boy Liam Tillet. Camilla left the private King Edward VII hospital in London on Thursday after undergoing routine surgery, and is now "recovering well" said a spokeswoman. She is expected to recuperate at home for six weeks before resuming any engagements.