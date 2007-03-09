A deep bow and floral fun for the Queen in Brighton

9 MARCH 2007



It is not often that someone so young is quite so well versed in royal protocol but four-year-old Edward Manfield had certainly done his homework when he met the Queen in Brighton. The youngster took Thursday's royal visit very seriously and gave the monarch a deep bow as she passed him, much to her Majesty's delight.



And there were more smiles thanks to Lucas Whisker, two, who clearly wasn't quite so up to scratch on how to behave in front of the monarch. After seeing a little girl present her with a bunch of tulips, he confidently held out his hand and said "I want one".



The Queen obliged and gave him a pink tulip, "Everyone should have a flower" she said with a broad smile. He promptly turned his back on her and happily walked off with his flower. "I didn't know whether to laugh, hand the flower back or curtsy," laughed his mother Clare.



Prince Philip accompanied his wife for the fun-filled visit to the seaside resort where they toured the £8 million Jubilee Library, the Theatre Royal and Brighton racecourse.