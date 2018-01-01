Friendly labrador helps Victoria celebrate name day

13 MARCH 2007



Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had an extra special felicitation when she joined wellwishers assembled in the courtyard of Stockholm's Royal Palace to mark her name day on Monday. Among those greeting the 29-year-old royal was a friendly golden labrador, decked out in the colours of the Swedish flag.



The elegant princess, who wore a warm tweed coat over a chic little black dress, was clearly touched by her four-legged admirer's attentions, crouching down to speak a few words and chucking the pooch under the chin.



Like many of the assembled crowd the princess was carrying the Swedish flag, along with a handful of blooms. The long-stemmed pale pink roses were not the only floral tribute she received, though, as she was also presented with a posy of freesias and pink tulips by an officer in ceremonial uniform. Other gifts included a special cake topped - appropriately, for the young lady set to one day become queen of Sweden - with a golden crown.



All in all it was a busy day for the crown princess, who also gave an audience to the Victoria Battalion and the Swedish Association of Bakers.