Camilla to attend Di memorial at Wills' invitation

14 MARCH 2007



The Duchess of Cornwall has been invited by William and Harry to attend a memorial service marking the tenth anniversary of the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.



The gesture is an indication of how much the young Princes have accepted their father's new wife into their lives. In the past both young men have made their feelings for the Prince of Wales' long-time love clear, with Prince Harry describing her as a "wonderful woman."



"William and I love her to bits," he said. "She's made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing."



The brothers were assisted in drawing up the guest list for the special service by the late Princess' brother, Earl Spencer, and her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. Five hundred guests are scheduled to attend the service at Wellington Barracks in the chapel of the Household Division, with which both Princes serve.



William and Harry apparently picked the venue ahead of more obvious choices such as Westminster Abbey because they wanted an intimate setting. As a mark of respect to their late mum St Paul's Cathedral was also ruled out, as it was where she and Charles were married.



According to reports both William and Harry are set to give readings at the service, which will be televised by the BBC. And Harry, who may be in Iraq at the time, is likely to be given leave to return.