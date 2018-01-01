Prince Frederik of Denmark becomes Galapagos ranger

14 MARCH 2007



As president of the Danish Royal Geographic Society and a self-confessed nature lover, Crown Prince Frederik must have been delighted when he was presented with a special environmental honour recently. The adventure-loving prince has been made an Honourary Park Ranger of the far-flung Galapagos islands, famed for their abundant wildlife and unique environment.



Frederik received the award on the islands, after joining a Danish ship conducting scientific research off the coast of Ecuador for a week.



And the 38-year-old prince, who had a hands-on role in planning the expedition, came face-to-face with some of the region's exceptional wildlife during his time on land. One local resident - a baby tortoise - even got to share in Frederik's big moment, remaining clutched in the young royal's hand during the presentation ceremony.



The prince later rejoined the Danish vessel, which is undertaking an eight-month, round-the-world voyage, before disembarking in Panama and heading home on Sunday.