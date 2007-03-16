Alexandra plays down pregnancy rumours

The romantic nuptials two weeks ago of Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, were very much a family affair, with her two sons Felix and Nikolai proud witnesses to the intimate ceremony. Prince Joachim's former wife - who swapped her princess title for that of Countess when she wed Danish snapper Martin Jorgensen - made sure her sons were involved in every step of the wedding, so it came as no surprise to learn that the boys accompanied their mum on her exotic honeymoon.



"I could never have gone on honeymoon without them," Alexandra told a Danish magazine as she enjoyed her first days as a newly-wed on a paradise island. "We can't live without them," added new husband Martin, who is now step-father to Felix, three, and Nikolai, nine. The youngsters, who Martin says he plans to take sailing during their stay on the island, lapped up the sunshine and surf at the resort as Alexandra and Martin looked on fondly. "The beach is wonderful for the boys," Alexandra told a Danish magazine. "Nikolai can already swim well, but Felix still uses floats."



Meanwhile, back home in Denmark there is already speculation that the couple may be adding to their family. The Hong Kong-born mother of two refused to confirm or deny the rumours, however. "I've not got anything to say about that," said Alexandra. "We have two wonderful children. The situation couldn't get any better, even if there were new additions to the family, or none at all."



