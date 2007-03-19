hellomagazineWeb
Tom and wife Sara, who married in 2005, are delighted at the news. "I think Tom and I would ultimately like to have two, but at the moment I'm just trying to get my head round this one!" says Sara
Camilla, pictured at the launch party for Tom's book last year, gets on well with her glamorous daughter-in-law and is delighted by the news she is to become a grandmother
19 MARCH 2007
The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles are celebrating the news that they are going to be grandparents, after Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles announced his wife is expecting a baby.
Tom, 32, confirmed that his fashion journalist wife Sara is three months pregnant, saying: "We have told our friends and family and they are all delighted. Mummy is absolutely over the moon at the prospect of becoming a grandmother." Sara, 34, added: "It is the best news ever, and we are thrilled."
Friends say the news was the best Mother's Day present possible for Camilla, who has been hoping to become a grandmother since Tom married in 2005, and daughter Laura wed in 2006. Prince Charles, who enjoys a close relationship with godson Tom, and is also reported to be looking forward to being a grandfather.
