Princess Ingrid's cheeky display for royal grandma Sonja

Princess Ingrid has some cheeky fun with her gran, sticking out her tongue in front of the Norwegian monarch during a family day out
The three-year-old princess, who was keeping warm in a knitted cap with fun bobbled tassells, also seemed to appreciate the on-piste action, however - at one point appearing to applaud the ski jumping contestants
20 MARCH 2007
Poking her tongue out in front of doting grandmother Queen Sonja, little Princess Ingrid of Norway proved that, despite her royal lineage, she's just like any other mischievious three-year-old.
The young princess added her own contribution to the day's entertainment during a family outing to a winter sports event. And the monarch, who was sporting a pair of black, fluffy earwarmers, played along by responding to her granddaughter's antics with a look of mock incredulity.
Despite her tender age Ingrid, whose view of proceedings was given a boost by dad Prince Haakon, appeared to be enjoying the sporting action on offer, though, clapping with excitement as competitors in the ski jump competition showed off their skills.
Also keeping a keen eye on the proceedings was the prince's wife Mette-Marit, who had taken charge of the couple's one-year-old son Sverre Magnus. Marius, the crown princess' ten-year-old son from a previous relationship, was also on hand to take in the fun.
