The Queen turns detective at college 'crime scene'

23 MARCH 2007



It could easily have been an episode of Prime Suspect as forensic scientists took photos of a victim and looked for clues at the crime scene. But this time the lady supervising the investigations wasn't The Queen actress Helen Mirren, but the British monarch herself.



Queen Elizabeth turned detective on Thursday as she hunted for clues by examining some fibres through a microscope. The sovereign hasn't given up on her regal role, though, as the sleuthing exercise was just part of a demonstration by science students at Berkshire Further Education College, where the royal guest was opening a new campus building.



During the visit, the Queen, who was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, also watched an art class in progress and unveiled a plaque marking the building's official opening.



Next week it will be her husband's turn to do the honours as he inaugurates a new £3.5-million Gorrilla Kingdom at London Zoo on March 29.