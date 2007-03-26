Monaco royals throw themselves into Rose Ball's gypsy theme

Despite their blue-blooded ancestry, Monaco's royals displayed some gypsy-style passion as they hit the dance-floor at the weekend. In line with tradition, Prince Albert's sister Princess Caroline chooses the theme for the annual Rose Ball - the highlight of the principality's spring social calendar - opting this year for a night of Tziganie music based around jazz and flamenco rhythms.



Her decision clearly went down well with Caroline's party-loving children. Charlotte Casiraghi, elegant in a sequined, tulle affair, enthusiastically let her hair down at the elegant evening while her handsome younger brother Pierre teamed up for a spin with a barefoot dancer in traditional gypsy costume. Caroline's husband Prince Ernst of Hanover also got into the spirit of things as he twirled not one but two ladies simultaneously.



Among the high-profile guests at the elaborate event was Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, who often dresses Charlotte and her mother, although Princess Stephanie was absent for the second year running. The ball - inaugurated in 1954 - is hosted in Monaco's Sporting Club which is decorated with over 25,000 roses for the occasion. Proceeds from the gala go to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation.