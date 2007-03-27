hellomagazineWeb
Doting parents Frederik and Mary were giving their blue eyed boy lots of attention as he prepared for his first day at nursery school on Tuesday
Proud dad Frederik poses with his young son. He and Mary have said they want their young son's upbringing to be as normal as possible
27 MARCH 2007
Despite the fact that it was his first day at nursery school there was no sign of nerves from poised little Prince Christian of Denmark - even though he was greeted by a group of snappers eager to capture the moment.
But then the 17-month-old toddler, who was dressed smartly for his big day in a blue shirt and a navy duffle coat, was getting plenty of reassuring hugs from his proud parents, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary as he arrived at Queen Louise's Nursery School on Tuesday morning.
The royal couple, who chose the non-private school near their Fredensborg Castle home just north of Copenhagen, have made it clear they want their son to enjoy an ordinary childhood. That means no nannies and an as hands-on as possible approach.
Christian, who held on tightly to his parents' hands as they walked him towards the school entrance, will soon be joined by a little brother or sister as Crown Princess Mary is expecting her second child in May.
