Kate takes delivery of new set of 'royal' wheels

29 MARCH 2007



Fresh from her appearance in the royal box at Cheltenham, it seems Kate Middleton is becoming more of a Windsor by the day. The pretty 25-year-old has invested in a new set of wheels from the same upmarket marque favoured by her royal beau and his family.



In replacing her old VW Golf with a 1.9 litre silver Audi A3 coupe hatchback, Kate joins her boyfriend Prince William, who owns a powerful Audi S4 saloon, as well as his brother Harry and father Prince Charles in favouring the German auto brand.



It is unlikely that the Chelsea-based part-time fashion buyer will have paid the full £20,000 asking price for her latest runabout, however. Although she's not yet entitled to the competitive leasing arrangement enjoyed by the royal family, Kate's contribution, according to one industry source, was probably only a "very nominal amount due to the exposure the deal will afford the manufacturer".



Unsurprisingly the Berkshire-born beauty was keen to takes her new set of wheels out for a spin, putting her new pride and joy to the test on the London roads this week.