Japan's future Emperor gets a taste of life on the farm

29 MARCH 2007



Young Prince Hisahito of Japan lived up to his name - which means serene and virtuous - this week. The six-month-old, who according to the current constitution is third in line to the Chrysanthemum throne after his uncle Crown Prince Naruhito and his father Prince Akishino, was on best behaviour as he arrived for a stay at the family's farm north of Tokyo on Thursday.



Held by his proud mother Princess Kiko, the little boy - now sporting an impressive head of hair - calmly surveyed his new surroundings at the royal residence in the town of Takanezawa, where all the food for the Imperial family is produced. Along with his older sisters Princess Mako and Princess Kako the tot will be getting to spend some quality time with his grandparents who are also enjoying the rural break.



Empress Michiko and Emperor Akihito, who in the New Year wrote a poem dedicated to his grandson, will be looking forward to some rest and relaxation with their family after hosting their Swedish counterparts, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, on an official state visit for the past week.