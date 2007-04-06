Queen distributes Maundy money in Manchester

Flanked by red-coated Yeoman Of The Guard - the bodyguards who traditionally accompany her to the annual service - the Queen and her husband are presented with spring posies outside Manchester Cathedral

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The traditional pre-Easter service, which dates back to the 18th century, is celebrated in a different city each year. And the Queen seemed happy to have the opportunity to meet some of her northern subjects

Photo: © Getty Images

A local youngster presents the monarch with flowers

Photo: © Getty Images