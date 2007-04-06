Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Flanked by red-coated Yeoman Of The Guard - the bodyguards who traditionally accompany her to the annual service - the Queen and her husband are presented with spring posies outside Manchester Cathedral
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

The traditional pre-Easter service, which dates back to the 18th century, is celebrated in a different city each year. And the Queen seemed happy to have the opportunity to meet some of her northern subjects
Photo: © Getty Images

A local youngster presents the monarch with flowers
Photo: © Getty Images

Queen distributes Maundy money in Manchester

6 APRIL 2007

The Queen brought some spring cheer to pensioners in Manchester on Thursday when she arrived in the city to celebrate the traditional beginning of Easter weekend.

Accompanied by Prince Philip, the monarch attended the Maundy Thursday service - celebrated this year in Manchester cathedral - where ceremonial purses of money are distributed to pensioners chosen by clerics for their services to the church and community. The ceremony dates back to the 18th century, but it is the first time it has been held in the northern city.

Elegant in a dusky pink outfit, the Queen handed out two purses each to 81 men and 81 women - one containing 81p in freshly minted Maundy Money, to mark her 81st birthday later this month, and the other bearing a £5 coin to mark her diamond wedding anniversary.

Early on in her reign Queen Elizabeth chose to hold the annual service in a different city every year. And she seemed to be enjoying the opportunity to meet some of her Manchester subjects as she chatted to wellwishers and received posies of spring blooms outside the cathedral.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button