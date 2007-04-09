Chic Royal ladies parade eye-catching Easter bonnets

Onlookers at Windsor Castle were treated to an extra stylish Easter parade on Sunday as the Royal family's leading ladies tipped their hats to spring. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, led the way with a slant-brimmed white straw creation bearing a flourish of black feathers as she joined more than 400 people for an Easter service in St George's Chapel.



Also displaying her sartorial savvy was Princess Anne, who opted for a nautical-style lemon and navy stripe affair. But there was no doubt as to who had the best bonnet of all. With the sun shining brightly, the Queen captured the springtime spirit perfectly by complementing her long raspberry coat with a maroon hat strewn with delicate pink silk roses.



And after the service she received some real flowers - a pretty bouquet of pink hyacinths and roses - from eight-year-old Abigail Gainher, granddaughter of one of the Military Knights of Windsor, who lives in the castle's grounds. "It was nice to be able to wish her a happy Easter," said the youngster of her encounter with the royal matriarch.