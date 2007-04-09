Zara and Mike tipped to be next royal bride and groom

9 APRIL 2007



While the world holds its breath for an engagement between Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton, it seems another royal couple has been winning the race to the altar in the eyes of the public. Hellomagazine.com readers clearly believe there is no contest as to who will be the next royal bride and groom, with a resounding 75 per cent predicting 25-year-old Zara Phillips and her rugby player boyfriend Mike Tindall, 28, will walk up the aisle next, not the future heir to the throne.



At the close of voting over 5,000 votes had been cast in our online poll, in which Sports Personality of the Year Zara and her beau beat William and his love of four years by a huge margin. The result may come as a surprise to some, considering Kate and Wills have enjoyed a more high profile relationship which has led High Street store Woolworths to already issue commemorative wedding souvenirs for the couple.



Princess Anne's daughter, who shares a cottage with Yorkshire-born Mike on her mum's Gatcomb Park Estate, seems to have caught the attention of readers with her thriving romance. The duo, who are both leading lights in their sporting fields, have been together since meeting at the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003 and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Supportive of each other's dreams of sporting success, Zara regularly turns out to cheer on her England player boyfriend at rugby matches, and Mike is a constant presence at her showjumping events.



After William's insistence that he won't marry until he is 28 or 30, and Zara apparently holding off on wedding bells in order to focus on her equestrian career and particularly the 2008 Olympics, it seems royal fans may still have to wait a while for the next regal nuptials.