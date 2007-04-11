Delighted Willem shows off his and Maxima's new baby

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Proud papa Willem wastes no time in showing off his little daughter to the cameras
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos to enlarge
Born on Tuesday night at 10pm, the little girl is another sister for three-year-old Amalia and Alexia, who turns two in June
Photo: © AFP
11 APRIL 2007
She's only hours old but the newest member of the Dutch royal family has already been presented to the country's residents. To approving applause from nurses at the Hague's Bronovo Hospital, Crown Prince Willem-Alexander proudly showed off his daughter, who made her grand debut on Tuesday at 10pm.
With mum Maxima no doubt resting after bringing her third child into the world - she's already mother to three-year-old Amalia and Alexia, nearly two - it was left to husband Willem to do the honours. The delighted prince cradled his little girl, who was dressed in a long cream gown for her first public appearance, on a white lace-trimed pillow.
The name of the newest member of the royal family will be revealed when Willem registers the birth. Her arrival brings the number of Queen Beatrix's rapidly expanding group of grandchildren to eight.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.