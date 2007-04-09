Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The sporty Prince kept his eyes on the action at England's World Cup cricket match, while his girlfriend Chelsy found other ways to amuse herself - texting on her mobile
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

The pretty blonde chats with pals who are accompanying the pair on their three-week Caribbean break
Photo: © AFP

Harry keeps it strictly cricket on Bajan hols with Chelsy

12 APRIL 2007

He may be a rugby man, but Prince Harry was clearly riveted by the on-pitch action at Wednesday's World Cup cricket match between England and Bangladesh in Barbados. The Army officer - who is holidaying in the Caribbean with girlfriend Chelsy Davy ahead of his deployment in Iraq - came in for some gentle ribbing after ignoring the sporting action at Sunday's game against Australia in favour of smooching with his lady love.

But no one could have doubted the young Prince's support for his country this time around. Harry followed England's fortunes closely, at one point even employing a pair of binoculars to get a better look at the crease.

Zimbabwean-born Chelsy kept herself amused nevertheless. Glowing and tanned, with a flower tucked behind her ear, the royal girlfriend sat happily chatting with friends and texting on her mobile phone. Although soon to be parted, the couple have obviously decided to relax and make the most of their Caribbean jaunt - and their last few precious weeks together - before they endure a six-month separation.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button