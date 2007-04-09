Harry keeps it strictly cricket on Bajan hols with Chelsy

12 APRIL 2007



He may be a rugby man, but Prince Harry was clearly riveted by the on-pitch action at Wednesday's World Cup cricket match between England and Bangladesh in Barbados. The Army officer - who is holidaying in the Caribbean with girlfriend Chelsy Davy ahead of his deployment in Iraq - came in for some gentle ribbing after ignoring the sporting action at Sunday's game against Australia in favour of smooching with his lady love.



But no one could have doubted the young Prince's support for his country this time around. Harry followed England's fortunes closely, at one point even employing a pair of binoculars to get a better look at the crease.



Zimbabwean-born Chelsy kept herself amused nevertheless. Glowing and tanned, with a flower tucked behind her ear, the royal girlfriend sat happily chatting with friends and texting on her mobile phone. Although soon to be parted, the couple have obviously decided to relax and make the most of their Caribbean jaunt - and their last few precious weeks together - before they endure a six-month separation.