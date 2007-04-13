Marie joins senior Danish royals for Easter break

13 APRIL 2007



It might have looked like just another date for Prince Joachim and his French girlfriend Marie Cavallier as they strolled at the water's edge accompanied by the Danish prince's young sons. But the intimate family scene, which included Joachim's father, Prince Henrik, was an indication of just how much the pretty 31-year-old has been accepted into the royal fold.



And as she joined in the family fun with seven-year-old Nikolai and Felix, four - Joachim's children by his ex-wife Alexandra - Marie seemed completely at ease with the blue-blooded company she is keeping these days.



The beach outing came during a three-day Easter break at the Danish royal family's summer residence, Marselisborg Palace, where Marie met her beau's parents, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik, for the second time. She also got a chance to spend time with Joachim's brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife Mary, to whom the Parisian businesswoman bears a striking resemblance.



This is the second royal holiday since Christmas for Marie, who seems to be a big hit with the two lively boys and has already shared a Swiss ski vacation with Joaquim and his sons in February.