Christian follows the example of his parents and gives the crowds a regal wave during Queen Margarethe's 67th birthday celebrations on Monday
Photo: © Rex
The family occasion was the little prince's first appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony
Photo: © Rex

Denmark's baby prince celebrates royal gran's birthday

17 APRIL 2007

It was a proud moment for Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary when their son Christian made his first balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace on Monday during Queen Margarethe's 67th birthday celebrations. Despite his tender age - he turns two in October - the tiny royal got into the day's festive spirit by waving enthusiastically to the assembled well-wishers.

The toddler, who's fast becoming accustomed to making public appearances, calmly surveyed the proceedings from the vantage point of his dad's arms, before stepping onto his own two feet to peep curiously through the wrought iron balcony at the crowd below. Next year he'll be sharing the attention with a new sibling, as mum Mary is expecting her second child next month

Queen Margarethe, who wore a cheerful pink dress and multicoloured jacket for the occasion, was looking the picture of health as she joined her family on the palace balcony, and has clearly made a good recovery after a second knee operation in February.

No doubt the royal matriarch is looking forward to the birth of her fourth grandchild, as are staff at the clinic where Australian-born Mary is to give birth. Doctors and midwives at the facility - where Christian and his cousins Felix and Nikolai entered the world - are already on standby. They're taking no chances after Christian arrived two weeks early.

