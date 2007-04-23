Denmark's newborn princess makes her public debut

23 APRIL 2007



She's only been in the world a couple of days, but Prince Frederik and Princess Mary's newborn daughter has already made her first public appearance, after being presented to a clearly adoring public. Nestled in the arms of her mum the tiny newcomer, who arrived two weeks early on Saturday afternoon, was greeted by 2,000 wellwishers gathered outside the hospital where she was born.



Her Australian-born mum, elegant as always in a grey tunic, emerged from Copenhagen University Hospital on Monday with her husband at her side. And the pair proudly showed off the dark-haired infant, who was wrapped in the same crochet shawl as that used for her big brother Christian when he left the facility in October 2005.



When asked about the birth, the 35-year-old said, "I think it went really well," adding: "It was a little easier this time, although you shouldn't use a word like easy for a delivery."



In line with tradition the name of the newest addition ot the Danish royal family is not expected to be revealed until her christening - which is expected to take place in July. And Mary said she and Frederik have been referring to their daughter as "lille pige", which is Danish for "little girl". Her brother, 18-month-old Christian, apparently met his new sibling for the first time on Sunday morning. "He was enthusiastic to see her and showed a bit of brotherly love," Mary said.



The new arrival - who is third in line to the Danish crown - may not be the last addition to Frederik and Mary's family. Asked whether she and her husband would like more children, Mary hinted that they might be considering more.



