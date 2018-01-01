Proud dad Frederik measures up his new baby daughter

23 APRIL 2007



The joy felt by Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark as he became a dad for the second time to a little girl - the first princess to be born into the family since 1946 - was clear for all to see. And while his daughter has yet to make her public debut, the proud dad did everything he could to describe her for the benefit of the world's press, enthusiastically showing how big she was.



His wife, Crown Princess Mary, 35, gave birth in Copenhagen University Hospital two weeks early on Saturday afternoon. Originally due to make her appearance on May 3, the as-yet-unnamed girl was born at 4.02pm local time, weighing in at 7lbs 9oz ounces and measuring 20 inches in length. Elated Frederik was at Mary's side throughout.



"I feel great joy and great happiness… and I can only say it's a relief, but full of happiness and love," he said.



The new princess will be third in line to the Danish crown, behind her father and 18-month-old brother Prince Christian. Her name is not expected to be revealed until her christening, which will reportedly take place in July. Possibilities include Henrietta, the name of Mary's late mother, or, according to Danish royal tradition, Margrethe, after the baby's grandmother or Ingrid in honour of her great-grandmother who passed away in 2000.



News of the birth was not just celebrated in Denmark, but in Mary's native Australia, too. "A lovely new addition to our family," announced Mary's sister Jane Stephens.



Meanwhile, best wishes were also being expressed by the Australian premier. "On behalf of all Australians I send them my very warm congratulations," said Prime Minister John Howard.