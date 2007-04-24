Charles shows off Rasta watch during Liverpool trip

The heir to the throne met Rastafarian youth club manager Errol during his trip on Monday. The pair spoke about reggae and Charles showed off his watch - a present from the late Emperor of Ethiopia, who is regarded as a god by many Rastafarians

Photo: © PA

Click on photos to enlarge

Charles congratulates Mohamed Jama after his performance as George in a play depicting the story of the patron saint of England slaying the dragon

Photo: © PA