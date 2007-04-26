Mr Bush gets tribal at the White House with African dancers

The American premier got into the spirit of things as he joined a team of African dancers on stage for a tribal dance at the White House

Photo: © AFP

Click on photos for gallery

Mr Bush's spontaneous collaboration with the KanKouran West African Dance Company surprised the audience at the first American Malaria Awareness day this week

Photo: © AFP

Pounding on a drum, the 60-year-old president sets the rhythm for the group of brightly-dressed performers

Photo: © AFP