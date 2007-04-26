hellomagazine.com readers divided over Wills and Kate split

26 APRIL 2007



As Prince William and Kate Middleton get on with their lives as singletons, it seems many are still divided in their opinion over the end of the fairytale romance. Voting in a series of online polls, HELLO! readers have been divided almost equally in how they interpret the break-up.



Just over half believe the couple will not reunite, while nearly 50 per cent - despite William already being linked to several possible sweethearts-in-waiting - are convinced a reunion is on the cards.



At 24, William has said in the past he is too young to settle down - an opinion supported by over a thousand votes. But almost as many votes were cast indicating it was a big mistake on the young Prince's part to let his love of four years go.



After Kate's lack of aristocratic connections and her mother's former career were cited by some media outlets as reasons behind the break-up, William was at pains to disassociate himself from such comments. And you seem to agree that the class of his future wife should not be an issue. An overwhelming 79 per cent said social standing should not matter, as opposed to just 21 per cent who felt it a key factor.



