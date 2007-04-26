Queen Beatrix enjoys wild day out at Rotterdam Zoo

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The 68-year-old Dutch royal meets two mini giraffes during her visit to Rotterdam Zoo during the attractions 150th birthday celebrations
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Earlier in the week Queen Beatrix posed for the first family portrait featuring her new granddaughter, princess Ariane, and the rest of the family - Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, his wife princess Maxima, and their other two daughters, Catharina-Amalia and Alexia.
Photo: © Rex
26 APRIL 2007
The Netherlands' Queen Beatrix came face-to-face with some wildlife with a difference this week during her trip to Rotterdam Zoo. The royal matriarch was charmed when she met two pint-sized giraffes - not the real thing, but in fact local children in costumes and face paint.
The 68-year-old sovereign, who celebrates her official birthday this Friday, met the youngsters during a visit to mark the attraction's 150th anniversary. And the animal fun didn't end there - Queen Beatrix was all smiles when she was shown a life-like mechanical giraffe, which she gave a playful chuck under the chin.
It has been a special week for the Dutch royal, who recently posed for the first official family photo featuring her newest granddaughter Princess Ariane, in the grounds of Dutch Royal house Villa Eikenhorst. The latest addition to the royal brood was born in the early hours of the morning on April 11. She is the third daughter of Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and his Argengian-born wife Princess Maxima.
The new baby joins her big sisters Princess Catharina-Amalia, 3, and one-year-old Princess Alexia, in a girl-dominated household. Apparently, the sole male member - her dad - is relishing the female company, though. When a reporter commented his home was becoming a "hen's nest", Willem-Alexander quipped back that he would "walk through it like a proud rooster".
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.