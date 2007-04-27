10,000 extra tickets for Diana concert sell out in minutes

Tickets for the tribute concert being organised by Princes William and Harry in honour of their late mother Princess Diana are proving so popular that a further 10,000 were snapped up within minutes of going on sale on Friday morning. The stampede for seats at the special event is a repeat of December's response, when over 22,000 tickets sold out in 17 minutes.



The five-hour musical spectacular, which takes place on July 1 - the date when Diana would have marked her 46th birthday - features many of the late Princess of Wales' favourite bands, chosen by Willam and Harry.



Rod Stewart, Smile chanteuse Lily Allen and Grammy-winning rapper Kayne West are among eight new acts recently added to the line-up for the event, which marks the tenth anniversary of Diana's death. "We wanted to have this big concert, full of energy, full of the sort of fun and happiness which I know she would have wanted," William says.



Diana favourites Duran Duran will also be taking to the stage in front of the 62,000-strong crowd, along with her old pal Elton John. Andrew Lloyd Webber is putting together a medley of songs from his musicals and members of the English National Ballet will also perform.



William and Harry plan to appear on stage at the bash, although senior royals such as the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla will not attend. Instead, they will take part in a London memorial service on August 31, the date of Diana's death. "The concert is really for the younger generation to enjoy," emphasised a spokesperson for Prince Charles.