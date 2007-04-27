Mr Bush gets tribal at the White House with African dancers

The US president got into the spirit of things as he joined African dancers for a tribal dance on the lawn of the White House

Mr Bush's spontaneous performance with the KanKouran West African Dance Company came during an event to mark the first American Malaria Awareness day

Pounding on a drum, the 60-year-old president sets the rhythm for the group of brightly-dressed performers

