Mr Bush gets tribal at the White House with African dancers

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The US president got into the spirit of things as he joined African dancers for a tribal dance on the lawn of the White House
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Mr Bush's spontaneous performance with the KanKouran West African Dance Company came during an event to mark the first American Malaria Awareness day
Photo: © AFP
Pounding on a drum, the 60-year-old president sets the rhythm for the group of brightly-dressed performers
Photo: © AFP
27 APRIL 2007
He may hold one of the most powerful positions in the world, but George Bush showed he's more than capable of having a little fun as he cut loose at the White House this week with a troupe of African dancers. The 60-year-old president stole the show as he wiggled his hips, banged drums and chanted with gusto.
The US premier gave his impromptu performance at an event to mark the first American Malaria Awareness Day. He was invited to join members of the colourfully-dressed KanKouran West African Dance Company, who had performed traditional dances and songs for the audience, while the first lady and government officials looked on.
After posing for photos with the American leader, the dancers took him by the hand, and raised his arms while encouraging him to join in a reprise of one of their routines.
Mr Bush apparently looked daunted initially, but then surprised onlookers by getting into the spirit of the dance, throwing his hands in the air, and even joining in with the tribal chant. In no time, he was enthusiastically choreographing the moves and pounding on a drum to set the rhythm for the action.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.