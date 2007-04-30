Felipe and Letizia of Spain welcome second daughter

There was cause for nationwide celebration in Spain at the weekend as Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe became parents for a second time with the birth of a daughter on Sunday.



Just hours after the little Sofia was delivered by Caesarean section weighing 7lbs 5oz, her proud dad stepped out of the clinic to share the happy news with the world.



The prince, who was present at the delivery, described his wife as being "very calm" during the birth, but confessed he'd been "a little nervous" - as the Caesarean added a measure of uncertainty to the event. Both mother and daughter are in good health.



The new arrival is third in line to the Spanish throne after her father and her year-and-a-half old sister Leonor. Having apparently toyed with a long list of names, the couple settled on Sofia, after Felipe's mother.



While one of the crown prince's sisters, Elena, has just two children - a son and daughter - his other sibling, Cristina, is a mum of four. Whether or not the latest addition completes Felipe and Letizia's family remains to be seen. For now Felipe says the pair will have "our plate full with work and happiness" in raising Leonor and Sofia.