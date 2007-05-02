Princess Leonor of Spain meets her newborn sister

It was a special family moment for the Spanish royals this week when 18 month-old Princess Leonor met her newborn sister Sofia for the first time. On Tuesday morning the blonde toddler visited her new sibling at the Madrid hospital where her mum, Crown Princess Letizia, gave birth on Sunday.



She was escorted by her father Prince Felipe, who had picked her up from the royal family's Zarzuela estate after spending the night with his wife and the new baby. On his way out the proud dad told journalists mother and baby were doing fine and that little Leonor had showered her newborn sister with kisses during their first meeting.



It proved a busy day for the newest addition to the royal family. Felipe's sister Princess Cristina, accompanied by her three sons and her husband, also dropped by to make her acquaintance, as did the mayor of Madrid. Leaving the hospital Infanta Cristina told journalists her new niece is "gorgeous, and looks like her sister".



And there were more royal visitors to follow. King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, after whom the new princess is named, also arrived in the late afternoon catch their first glimpse their eighth grandchild.