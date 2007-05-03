Newly qualified HGV driver Zara prepares for Badminton debut

She's the reigning World And European Three Day Event Champion, but Zara Phillips will have her work cut out when she takes to the field against top international competition at the Badminton Horse Trials for the first time this week. The 25-year-old equestrian was looking confident and chipper this week, though, as she put her favourite mount Toytown through his paces in preparation for the Gloucestershire contest.



Zara's commitment to her career has already earned her an MBE and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year title. And now she's notched up another achievement to add to her CV, after gaining an HGV license.



After successfully completing an intensive course, the sporting royal can now get behind the wheel of her own horse box transporters. "I can now drive trucks up to 7,500kg," said the 25-year-old proudly. "They’re great - until you get road rage, because you can’t overtake.”



But, admitted the Queen's granddaughter, becoming a trucker wasn't easy. "The braking time is totally different to a car, and you're trying to give the horses a nice ride as well."