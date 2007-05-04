Delighted Felipe and Letizia present new daughter Sofia

hellomagazineWeb
Hundreds of excited well-wishers had gathered to see the royal couple give the nation the first glimpse of baby Sofia
Photo: © AFP
The focus of all the attention slept peacefully in her mother's arms throughout the event
Photo: © AFP
4 MAY 2007
Proud parents Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia showed off the latest addition to their family in Madrid on Friday evening.
Greeting the large crowd of well-wishers who had gathered outside the hospital, the beaming parents presented five-day old baby Sofia to the world. Their daughter, dressed in white and with ribbons at her wrists, slept soundly in the arms of her mum, who was the picture of health after giving birth on Sunday by cesarean section.
While 34-year-old Letizia, elegantly attired in a smart rose-pink suit, cradled the newborn - who is named after her grandmother, Queen Sofia, Felipe carried their elder daughter Leonor. And the 18-month-old youngster was evidently not going to let her little sister steal too much of the limelight, amusing onlookers by grasping a pair of media microphones, much to the delight of those present.
