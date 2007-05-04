The Queen enjoys racing action at the Kentucky Derby

The equestrian-loving British sovereign was clearly enjoying her day at the races. Although she's visited Kentucky in the past, this was the first time she's had a chance to witness its most famous sporting event

During her trip to the track the Queen was shown around the Churchill Downs Museum, where the Derby trophy is on display

Joining the royal party on 'millionaire's row' were close friends and fellow horse breeder William Farish - a former US Ambassador to Britain - and his wife Sarah. The pair played host to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at their Land's End farm, as they did during her last state visit in 1991

