Leonor vies with baby Sofia to be camera's darling

Big sister Leonor, seated on her proud dad's knee, made sure she also got her share of the limelight as she made an animated contribution to the shoot
Photo: © Rex
The official photo gives royal watchers a chance to see baby Sofia up close - even though she kept her eyes firmly closed throughout the proceedings
Photo: © Rex
8 MAY 2007
Nestled in the arms of her mum, Crown Princess Letizia, with her high-spirited sister Leonor at her side, Spain's youngest royal, Sofia, snoozed through the photocall for her first official portrait. And, except for their smart attire, the Borbons looked like any other couple proudly showing off their new arrival as they posed for the camera.
Mum and dad Felipe are obviously thrilled to bits with the newest addition to their family, who was born on April 29. Their vivacious elder daughter, meanwhile, was determined to show she's still a little star in her own right, delivering an animated smile for the photographer.
It had been a similar story last Friday when the quartet posed for informal pictures as the Sofia came out of hospital. On that occasion 18-month-old Leonor played to the crowd, too, grabbing a pair of microphones to ensure she got her share of attention.
