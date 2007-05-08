Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Big sister Leonor, seated on her proud dad's knee, made sure she also got her share of the limelight as she made an animated contribution to the shoot
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

The official photo gives royal watchers a chance to see baby Sofia up close - even though she kept her eyes firmly closed throughout the proceedings
Photo: © Rex

Leonor vies with baby Sofia to be camera's darling

8 MAY 2007

Nestled in the arms of her mum, Crown Princess Letizia, with her high-spirited sister Leonor at her side, Spain's youngest royal, Sofia, snoozed through the photocall for her first official portrait. And, except for their smart attire, the Borbons looked like any other couple proudly showing off their new arrival as they posed for the camera.

Mum and dad Felipe are obviously thrilled to bits with the newest addition to their family, who was born on April 29. Their vivacious elder daughter, meanwhile, was determined to show she's still a little star in her own right, delivering an animated smile for the photographer.

It had been a similar story last Friday when the quartet posed for informal pictures as the Sofia came out of hospital. On that occasion 18-month-old Leonor played to the crowd, too, grabbing a pair of microphones to ensure she got her share of attention.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button