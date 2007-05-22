Green-fingered royals relish Chelsea Flower Show preview

22 MAY 2007



The VIP preview of Chelsea Flower Show brought garden-loving royals out in force this week, tempted by the lush exhibits on display at the UK's premiere horticultural event.



Green-fingered couple Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were clearly in their element as they browsed the show. And the Duchess had clearly put some special thought into her outfit for the event, stepping out in a forget-me-not-blue ensemble teamed with a flower-patterned stole. It was a look which worked particularly well when combined with a perfect pink bloom whose perfume Camilla paused to admire while touring the gardens with her husband. And Queen Elizabeth seemed to have been similarly inspired by the floral theme, opting for a rose-hued coat.



One exhibit in particular seemed to make quite an impression on the monarch. Encountering a revolving element in one of the gardens, she clearly recognised what it was but was unclear as to why it was there. "Why is there a tardis there?" she quizzed its creators, who explained that the garden had a Doctor Who theme. The British royals weren't the only regal visitors to the show. King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, elegant in a fuchsia suit, were also spotted admiring the floral displays.



Also enjoying the pre-opening privilege were Bob Geldof and his partner Jeanne Marine, as well as Michael Caine and wife Shakira, who were in matching black jackets and caps.



There was an extra treat in store for fellow celeb Joanna Lumley, who was honoured by having a fuchsia named after her. "This is ravishing," she said of the pink bloom, sales of which will raise money for a children's charity. Chat show host Michael Parkinson was equally as enthusiastic about his own floral tribute - the white Parky Rose - when he presented one to Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins. "I can't decide which is more beautiful, Katherine or my rose," he confessed.