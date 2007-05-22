Waxwork of Charles is a model of eco-friendliness

22 MAY 2007



When the newly updated wax doppleganger of Prince Charles is unveiled at London's Madame Tussauds on Wednesday the eco-minded heir to the throne can rest easy that it will have been created with utmost care for the environment. "Tussauds thought it would be appropriate to ensure our Prince Charles was green," a source told a British newspaper. "His face was sculpted using the original model, the body was recycled, and clay - a natural material - and beeswax, as well as organic pigment, was used."



Those working on the waxwork even ditched car travel and took to their bikes for the journey between Tussauds HQ and sculpting studios in Acton.



While the green-fingered Prince gets honoured in wax, he has been doing a little commissioning himself to commemorate his late grandmother. The heir to the throne has arranged for a piano concerto to be composed in her memory - the second piece of music he's commissioned for the late matriarch.



Award-winning composer Nigel Hess has been tasked with the job, and his piece will receive its world premiere in July at a special concert organised by Music In Country Churches, a charitable trust of which Charles is patron. "The 23-minute composition is split into three movements which aim to reflect key traits of The Queen Mother's personality," explains Clarence House. It will be performed by world-famous pianist Lang Lang.