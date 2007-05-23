Monaco's Pierre gets into strip for kids' charity

hellomagazineWeb
Like the other Monegasque royals, Pierre is an enthusiastic sportsman who rarely misses the annual charity match
The game against a team made up of Formula One drivers is the brainchild of his uncle Prince Albert, who was on hand to catch the action from the stands
23 MAY 2007
Monegasque heart-throb Pierre Casiraghi went into action for charity this week, taking part in a football match at the Luis II stadium. Wearing Monaco's red and white strip, the young royal took to the field to raise money for Amade, a children's foundation established by his grandmother Princess Grace.
And the 19-year-old, who is currently romancing socialite Olympia Scarry, had some blueblooded support from the sidelines in the form of his sporty uncle, Prince Albert.
Prince Caroline's son made an enthusiastic contribution to the "Star Team For Children", passing and heading the ball to his fellow players with gusto. And when he wasn't making contact with the ball himself he was busy clapping and shouting instructions to his team mates. Their opponents, a group of Formula One drivers, weren't inclined to accept defeat, however.
The annual match is traditionally regarded as a limbering up exercise for the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, which kicks off shortly after it, and allows the motoring aces to whet their competitive appetites.
