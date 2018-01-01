Princes to host party for special kids at Wembley

For 200 British children, it will certainly be a day to remember. Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have revealed plans to host a banquet in the royal suite overlooking Wembley for youngsters battling illness. The event, which will treat youngsters from the Well Child charity and winners of the Diana Memorial Award, is scheduled to take place on the eve of the July 1 Concert For Diana. And the group of eight to 16-year-olds will not only get to meet the young Princes but see also sit in on rehearsals by a list of legendary artists such as Elton John and Rod Stewart.



Magicians and jugglers are reported to be among the entertainment that will be laid on. "William and Harry wanted to hold this lunch to celebrate the work of two very important organisations and meet some of the remarkable children," said a Clarence House spokesperson. It is a fitting start to the celebrations of the late Princess' life as Diana was feted worldwide for her work with young people.



The involvement of the Well Child charity, which provides care and support for sick children and their families, comes through Harry's role as the organisation's royal patron - a position he took on in March this year. The Diana Award, meanwhile, was established in his late mum's memory in 1999 to celebrate qualities of courage, commitment and compassion in young people aged 12 to 18, demonstrated by their contribution to and impact on their schools, communities and society. The award is made three times a year and more than 16,000 young people currently hold the honour.