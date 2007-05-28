William to move into his first London bachelor pad

His former girlfriend has been enjoying the single life on the London social scene recently, and now Prince William appears to be embracing his new found role as one of Britain's most eligible bachelors. The second-in-line to the throne is to move into London's upmarket apartment building Dolphin Square in Pimlico, setting up home in what will be his first flat as a young singleton.



Residents at the swish apartment complex apparently had an idea they were about to get a high profile new neighbour after extra security measures were implemented and new CCTV cameras were installed. Their suspicions were confirmed when an announcement that Wills has signed a lease on a newly refurbished three-bedroom flat appeared in the Dolphin Square newsletter. According to the article, the 24-year-year-old Prince will shortly move into an apartment on the ninth floor, while "members of his police protection team will be located in apartments on either side of his flat".



When William becomes a tenant in the exclusive complex he will enjoy a host of upmarket facilities, including a pool, gym, bar, squash courts and even a croquet lawn. There are also hordes of porters to cater for residents' needs. Another advantage is the fact that it is widely known as one of the safest addresses in London, due to the high numbers of senior military and intelligence officers who live there.



The news of Wills' move may have royal fans wondering why he has chosen the apartment over a more regal base such as Clarence House. "Dolphin Square is safe, central and anonymous. While he's in the Army William only needs an uncomplicated base in London for short periods," a royal aide tells a British newspaper. "And the real point is that he does not yet want to live in any of the royal palaces where everyone would know exactly what he's up to and who he invites back. He's got a whole lifetime of that."