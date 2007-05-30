Queen hosts Palace dinner for Emperor and Empress

The Japanese imperial couple were guests of honour at Buckingham Palace this week. Their three-day trip to Britain is their first in ten years

Earlier in the week the Emperor and Empress braved the British weather as they visited Oxford University, where their granddaughter is a student

In line with Japanese tradition Akihito and Michiko came bearing presents for their Western hosts. Prior to embarking on their ten-day tour of the West, the imperial pair gave a press conference in which the Empress gave an unusually candid insight into the difficulties of marrying into Japan's royal family as a commoner

