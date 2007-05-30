Prince Charles displays his playful side on Scottish trip

30 MAY 2007



Since he married Camilla two years ago, a more relaxed and laid-back Prince Charles seems to have emerged. And further evidence of this side to his personality - as well as the closeness of the relationship he has with his wife - was there for all to see this week as the couple shared a joke during an official visit to Scotland.



After signing his name with a flourish in the Edinburgh College of Art guest book the Prince held the pen out to Camilla. Teasingly, he let go before she could grasp it, however, chuckling mischievously as she also broke into fits of laughter.



After teaming up to open an exhibition of drawings at the art school the pair, who were in Edinburgh as part of a three-day official visit, went their separate ways in the afternoon. As the Prince of Wales headed for Glasgow, Camilla was representing the royal couple at the Scottish National Equestrian Centre.



Visiting a local secondary school in Glasgow, keen gardener and organic foods producer Charles received an organic potted plant from one youngster. The excited pupil explained she had grown it in the school's garden.



Meanwhile keen horsewoman Camilla appeared to be in her element as she opened the Equestrian Centre. Upon her arrival the Duchess - who had changed from the smart pink two-piece she wore earlier into a cornflower blue coat and matching scarf - was greeted by a piper playing Scotland The Brave. Camilla, who became patron of the £3.5-million centre in January, watched intently as members of an equestrian vaulting team performed gymnastic tricks on horseback.



The pair are scheduled to visit lifesavers and green pioneers together in Fife on Wednesday.