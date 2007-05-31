Camilla tucks into fish and chips on the go during Scottish tour

During a windswept visit to the fishing village of Anstruther in Fife this week, the Duchess of Cornwall decided a take-away would be just the thing to help warm her up. Camilla dispatched a police bodyguard to pick up haddock and chips from the Anstruther Fish Bar, which she then tucked into seated in the royal Audi.



It seems her choice of takeaway venue wasn't entirely spur of the moment, however. It's likely she had heard about the shop's reputation from her son Tom Parker Bowles who is a food writer and was on the judging panel when it was awarded second place in the UK Chip Shop Of The Year contest.



The owners, who didn't charge for the £4.35 meal, are used to catering to members of the royal family and a host of A-listers. Camilla's step-son Prince William was a regular visitor when he was studying at St Andrews University nine miles away. Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks have also popped in.



Camilla and Prince Charles, who are known as the Duchess and Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, had earlier visited the RNLI lifeboat museum, where she bought a little teddy bear in a yellow fisherman's oilskin coat - perhaps to be kept ready for the arrival of her first grandchild later this year.