Queen Sonja shares duties with Charles in Shetlands

Solicitous husband Charles helps make sure his Duchess is tucked up warm against Highland drafts as the couple attend the opening of a new Shetland museum with Queen Sonja of Norway
Although she's a relatively new senior royal Camilla seems to have taken to the role with confidence and aplomb, and was clearly quite at ease as she shared a joke with the Norwegian queen
1 JUNE 2007
It would be quite a coup for a museum in a major city to ensure a royal presence at its inauguration. Which makes the new Shetland Museum's feat in landing the representative of not one but two royal houses even more impressive.
Prince Charles and Camilla were joined on Thursday for the opening of the £11-million, state-of-the-art facility by Queen Sonja of Norway.
"It's great that we have managed to get people from both royal families," said curator Tommy Watt, explaining that the dual representation "reflects very much the nature of our collections - Scandinavian and English and Scottish influences.”
While both the Prince and his wife were dressed in warm woollen tartans for the ceremony, it seems Camilla - despite the natty stole she wore around her shoulders - was feeling a little chilly. Help was on hand, however, in the form of her solicitous husband, who helped tuck her up in a spare overcoat.
