Delighted Queen sees Frankie gallop to Derby victory

4 JUNE 2007



There was no mistaking the Queen's pleasure or enthusiasm as she watched her favourite jockey Frankie Dettori thunder to victory at the Epsom Derby at the weekend. Celebrating the 54th anniversary of her coronation with one of her favourite pastimes - a day at the races - the beaming British monarch was clearly having the time of her life.



The royal matriarch, smart in a blue coat and matching titfer with pink trim, added her applause to that of fellow race-goers as Sardinian-born Frankie galloped past the winning post, claiming his first ever Derby win with a five-length lead on the rest of the field. Once in the winners enclosure the jubilant father-of-five performed one of his trademark flying dismounts, leaping off his horse Authorized to take centre stage while his proud dad, Gianfranco looked on.



"I had to pinch myself when I was crossing the line that it was real and not a dream," said Frankie afterwards. "It's one of those days in my life that I'll never forget."



An avid racing enthusiast in the past the Queen has entered several of her own runners into the Derby, though she had none running this year. The nearest she's come to winning the premier flat race was in 1953 - the year of her coronation - when her horse Aureole was runner-up.