Albert and Charlene perfectly in tune at sporting ceremony

6 JUNE 2007



Her absence from Prince Albert of Monaco's side at key social events during the first part of this year had royal watchers pondering the future of Charlene Wittstock and her royal beau. But there was little doubt about the strength of their relationship this week as the beautiful blonde joined the Monegasque ruler for the opening of a multi-discipline sporting competition.



Looking closer than ever, the couple mirrored each other's body language when they arrived at the opening of the bi-annual event, walking in step with their hands clasped in front of them. A further indication of how in tune they are came from their outfits.



Albert and his South African love - who were snapped at one point gazing lovingly into each other's eyes - appeared to have co-ordinated their ensembles down to the last detail. Her white suit matched his white trousers-and-shirt combination while her accessories - a two-tone blue scarf and fan - perfectly echoed the hue of the Prince's tie.



The pair were attending the opening ceremony of the Games of the Small States of Europe, which Monte Carlo is hosting for the first time since 1987. Albert and the professional swimmer are both avid sports fans, and likely to follow the action at the five-day event with interest.



The couple were first spotted together at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and have since enjoyed a string of sporting dates.